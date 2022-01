Tokyo CPI 0.5% y/y, expected 0.6%, prior was 0.8%

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food +0.2% y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.5%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy -0.7% y/y, expected -0.3%, prior was -0.3%

The Bank of Japan target for core inflation is 2% and its been well short for a very long time and there is no sign it'll be hit any time soon. The BOJ is constantly telling us they'll be maintaining their super-easy monetary policy, and they will.