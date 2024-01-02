The US Economic calendar will be highlighted by the US jobs report which will be released at 8:30 AM on Friday. Canada will also report their employment report on the same date in at the same time.

Here's a summary of the key economic events for the week, including their scheduled dates, times, and relevant economic indicators:

Wednesday, January 3:

  • JOLTS Job Openings: (Forecast: 8.85M, previous 8.73M)
  • 10:00am (USD): ISM Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 47.2, Previous: 46.7)
  • 2:00pm (USD): FOMC Meeting Minutes. The Federal Reserve dot plot signaled the end of year 2024 rate of 4.6% down from 5.4%.

Thursday, January 4 (All Day for EUR):

  • 8:15am (USD): ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (Previous: 210K)
  • 8:30am (USD): Unemployment Claims (Forecast: 210K, Previous: 218K)
  • German Prelim CPI m/m: (Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: -0.4%)

Friday, January 5:

  • 8:30am (CAD): Employment Change (Forecast: 13.5K, Previous: 24.9K)
  • (CAD): Unemployment Rate (Forecast: 5.9%, Previous: 5.8%)
  • (USD): Average Hourly Earnings m/m (Forecast: 0.3%, Previous: 0.4%)
  • (USD): Non-Farm Employment Change (Forecast: 168K, Previous: 199K)
  • (USD): Unemployment Rate (Forecast: 3.8%, Previous: 3.7%)
  • 10:00am (USD): ISM Services PMI (Forecast: 52.5, Previous: 52.7)
  • JOLTS Job Openings: (Previous: 8.85M)

Other economic releases/events of importance:

  • Richmond Fed Pres. Barkin speaking on Wednesday at 8:30 AM ET.
  • UK construction PMI Friday at 4:30 AM ET. 46.1 estimate versus 45.5 last month
  • EU core CPI flash estimate. Estimate 3.4% versus 3.6% last month. Headline CPI 3.0% versus 2.4% last month.