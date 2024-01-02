The US Economic calendar will be highlighted by the US jobs report which will be released at 8:30 AM on Friday. Canada will also report their employment report on the same date in at the same time.

Here's a summary of the key economic events for the week, including their scheduled dates, times, and relevant economic indicators:

Wednesday, January 3:

JOLTS Job Openings : (Forecast: 8.85M, previous 8.73M)

(Forecast: 8.85M, previous 8.73M) 10:00am (USD) : ISM Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 47.2, Previous: 46.7)

: ISM Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 47.2, Previous: 46.7) 2:00pm (USD): FOMC Meeting Minutes. The Federal Reserve dot plot signaled the end of year 2024 rate of 4.6% down from 5.4%.

Thursday, January 4 (All Day for EUR):

8:15am (USD) : ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (Previous: 210K)

: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (Previous: 210K) 8:30am (USD) : Unemployment Claims (Forecast: 210K, Previous: 218K)

: Unemployment Claims (Forecast: 210K, Previous: 218K) German Prelim CPI m/m: (Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: -0.4%)

Friday, January 5:

8:30am (CAD) : Employment Change (Forecast: 13.5K, Previous: 24.9K)

: Employment Change (Forecast: 13.5K, Previous: 24.9K) (CAD) : Unemployment Rate (Forecast: 5.9%, Previous: 5.8%)

: Unemployment Rate (Forecast: 5.9%, Previous: 5.8%) (USD) : Average Hourly Earnings m/m (Forecast: 0.3%, Previous: 0.4%)

: Average Hourly Earnings m/m (Forecast: 0.3%, Previous: 0.4%) (USD) : Non-Farm Employment Change (Forecast: 168K, Previous: 199K)

: Non-Farm Employment Change (Forecast: 168K, Previous: 199K) (USD) : Unemployment Rate (Forecast: 3.8%, Previous: 3.7%)

: Unemployment Rate (Forecast: 3.8%, Previous: 3.7%) 10:00am (USD) : ISM Services PMI (Forecast: 52.5, Previous: 52.7)

