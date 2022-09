Gazprom says the transport of gas to Nord Stream 1 pipeline has been completely stopped due to leakage found during their routine maintenance.

The gas turbine cannot run safely given the damage

The pipeline was expected to reopen on a Saturday but it is now unsure whether that will take place.

Stocks have moved lower on the news. The NASDAQ index is now up just 36 points. It trades at 11820.42. The high reached 11945.91 the price of crude oil is trading at $88.54 that's up $1.93 on the day