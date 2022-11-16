Former US President Trump is at his Mar-a-Lago resort Wednesday evening.

This was widely expected. Trump still has a broad swathe of popular support and an enormous amount of influence over his Republican Party, although the poor performance in the mid-term elections has diminished it a little. While the Republicans have taken the majority in the House it is by a much slimmer margin than was expected. The Dems still hold the Senate, against expectations of a Republican majority.

Much of the chatter surrounding Trump wanting to run again is that he believes an indictment is coming and he'll be in a better position to fight that if he's a presidential candidate. Plenty of folks dispute this.

trump 2024 16 November 2022

Official doc snapshot!

trump 2024 2

---

eur