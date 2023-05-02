Prior 47.9

That's a decent revision higher, which sees UK manufacturing activity fall marginally in April as compared to March. That said, it is still in contraction territory with both output and new orders also falling. S&P Global notes that:

“The UK manufacturing sector remained in the doldrums at the start of the second quarter. Output and new orders contracted, as manufacturers felt the impacts of client uncertainty, destocking and tightening cost controls. There was no escape from the subdued mood of the market, with both domestic and export customers remaining reticent to commit to new contracts.

“There was better news on supply chains, as supplier lead times have now shortened in each of the past three months, providing welcome news in terms of improved resource availability and helping drive down raw material price pressures.

"Better-running supply chains have helped manufacturers reduce backlogs of orders, accumulated in prior months amid component shortages. But the concern is that these backlogs are being depleted, leaving firms with less work in hand. There may be some light on the horizon, as manufacturers remain stoically optimistic about the outlook for the year ahead. Over 60% of firms expect to expand production over the next 12 months. But demand will need to pick up in the months ahead to warrant any increase in production, and with the UK seeing stubbornly high domestic inflation coupled with a worsening export trend, risks seem skewed to the downside."