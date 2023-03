Prior 35.61k; revised to 40.54k

Net consumer credit £1.6 billion vs £0.8 billion expected

Prior £0.5 billion; revised to £0.8 billion

Net mortgage lending to individuals decreased from £3.1 billion to £2.5 billion in January with mortgage approvals declining for a fifth month running. On net, consumers borrowed an additional £1.6 billion in consumer credit with the annual growth rate for all consumer credit increasing to 7.5% in January from 7.2% in December: