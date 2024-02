Prior 50.46k; revised to 51.51k

Net consumer credit £1.9 billion vs £1.6 billion expected

Prior £1.2 billion; revised to £1.3 billion

On net, individuals repaid £1.1 billion of mortgage debt in January compared to £0.9 billion in December. Meanwhile, net consumer credit also rose on the month mostly driven by higher borrowing through credit cards, which rose from £0.3 billion in December to £0.9 billion in January.