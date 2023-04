Prior +10.4%

CPI +0.8% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Prior +1.1%

Core CPI +6.2% vs +6.0% y/y expected

Prior +6.2%

Core CPI +0.9% vs +0.6% m/m expected

Prior +1.2%

UK headline annual inflation continues to sit in double-digits with core annual inflation remaining unchanged in March when compared to February. The monthly readings also come in hotter-than-expected and this continues to exert further pressure on the BOE to hike rates next month.

Looking at the details, the upward contributions to monthly inflation are from food prices, and recreation and culture - offset by downward contributions from motor fuels, and housing and household services.

GBP/USD has jumped slightly higher on the report from 1.2415 to 1.2430 levels at the moment, as this should seal the deal of a 25 bps rate hike by the BOE in May.