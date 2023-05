Prior 43.54k; revised to 44.13k

Net consumer credit £1.6 billion vs £1.2 billion expected

Prior £1.4 billion; revised to £1.5 billion

UK mortgage approvals rose significantly in March, although overall mortgage lending did fell from a net flow of £0.7 billion in February to net zero in March. That represents the lowest level of net borrowing since June 2011. That is another sign of higher rates weighing on the housing market in general.