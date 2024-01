Prior 47.38k; revised to 47.89k

Net consumer credit £2.0 billion vs £1.4 billion expected

Prior £1.3 billion; revised to £1.4 billion

Mortgage lending to individuals was at net zero in November compared to £0.1 billion of net repayments in October. The annual growth for net mortgage lending fell further to 0.3% - its lowest since the series began in 1994. Meanwhile, annual consumer credit growth continued to increase - now seen at 8.6%, its highest since September 2018.