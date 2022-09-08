Typical household will pay no more than £2,500 a year on energy bills

This will be in effect for two years from 1 October

The guarantee supercedes Ofgem's price cap

Businesses will also be supported on energy costs

The support scheme for businesses will be for six months initially

There's no mention of the cost yet but previous reports have suggested that it should be at least £170 billion. In effect, this will make energy bills more affordable for UK households but essentially the cost is being spread out to the future.