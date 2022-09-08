  • Typical household will pay no more than £2,500 a year on energy bills
  • This will be in effect for two years from 1 October
  • The guarantee supercedes Ofgem's price cap
  • Businesses will also be supported on energy costs
  • The support scheme for businesses will be for six months initially

There's no mention of the cost yet but previous reports have suggested that it should be at least £170 billion. In effect, this will make energy bills more affordable for UK households but essentially the cost is being spread out to the future.