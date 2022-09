Will deal with the crisis in people's energy bills

Will deal with long-term issues on energy supply

She's going to have a tough time to balance out keeping a tight fiscal line and throwing money at the problem in trying to tackle the energy and cost-of-living crisis that is worsening in the UK. There is a good thread here by ITV's Robert Peston on how Truss' idea in dealing with surging energy prices might not actually work out well.