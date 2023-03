The February Retail Sales numbers are in for the UK-

Headline

MoM: 1.2% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.5%)

YoY -3.5% (Forecast -4.7%, Previous -5.1%)

Core Retail Sales

MoM: 1.5% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.4%)

YoY -3.3% (Forecast -4.8%, Previous -5.4%)

Reuters Note - The economy looks on track to avoid a recession which was widely forecast at the turn of the year, and a consumer confidence survey on Friday showed sentiment at a one-year high, though still very weak by historic standards.