British Retail Consortium March data lifted the most since August:

Total sales +3.5% year-on-year vs Feb +1.1%

Like-for-like sales +3.2% y/y vs Feb +1.0%

BRC said total retail spending figures are not seasonally adjusted and reflect how Easter Sunday fell on March 31, more than a week earlier than in 2023. "While retail sales growth improved last month, this was largely driven by Easter falling unusually early and the subsequent uplift to food sales in the week preceding the long weekend," BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said.

--

Barclays UK March Consumer Spending