  • Prior -1.6%
  • Retail sales -6.9% vs -5.0% y/y expected
  • Prior -5.4%
  • Retail sales ex fuel -1.5% vs -0.3% m/m expected
  • Prior -1.6%
  • Retail sales ex fuel -6.2% vs -4.1% y/y expected
  • Prior -5.0%

UK retail sales disappoint once again in another suggestion that consumers are feeling the pinch of the cost-of-living crisis and high inflation . The details show that food store sales volumes fell by 1.8% last month, now seen 3.2% below pre-pademic levels in February 2020. Meanwhile, non-store retailing declined by 3.0% in September and non-food store sales volumes dropped by 0.6%.