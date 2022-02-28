Ukraine's Podolyak says after concluding talks with Russia says:

  • Russian side is still extremely biased
  • Negotiations are difficult

Meanwhile UK Business miniter Kwarteng says:

  • Oligarchs and Keptocrats have used veneer of legitimacvy provided by UK registered companies
  • In lighto of Russias actions, it is necessary to show them UK will not tolerate their corruption
  • Agents from overseas will no longer be able to create UK companies on behalf of criminals
  • We will legislate for new powers to seize crypto assets

Trading volumes between Russian rouble and tether  stablecoin  hit $29.4M on Monday which was the highest this year. That is still not a lot, but the crypto market is certainly a potential weak link in the economic sanctions. There is likely to be more on this going forward.