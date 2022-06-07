Article comes via Politico ICYMI:
- Kyiv says it has not yet reached any agreement with Russia or Turkey to allow the safe passage of its grain ships in the Black Sea, injecting skepticism into a push by the U.N. to create a vital food corridor.
- Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara on Wednesday
Ukraine's ministry of foreign affairs:
- "We appreciate Türkiye's efforts aimed at unblocking Ukrainian ports. At the same time, it should be noted that there are no agreements on this issue between Ukraine, Turkey and Russia at this time," the statement said.
Blocking grain exports like this is leading to concern over global food shartages.