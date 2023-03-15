Hunt

On the policy side, here are some interesting highlights:

  • Carbon capture and support will get £20bn support for its early development
  • Nuclear to be reclassified as environmentally sustainable to give it access to those benefits
  • Launched to aim to have nuclear 1/4 of electricity by 2050
  • Energy price guarantee will continue for another three months, keeping it at £2500 for the average family
  • Corporation tax will go up to 25% from 19% but new full capital expenses policy for the next three years, described as effective corporation tax cut worth £9bn