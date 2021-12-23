Final Oct was 67.4

Prelim was70.4

Current conditions 74.2 vs 74.6 prelim

Expectations 68.3 vs 67.8 prelim

1 year inflation 4.8% vs 4.9% prelim

5-10 year inflation 2.9% vs 3.0% prelim

The revisions in this report are rarely a market mover. This fits in with the stronger consumer confidence numbers from earlier this week. We'll have to see how omicron hits in the next report.

This number is still far below where you would expect and that's because it's a better reflection of partisan politics than the economy.