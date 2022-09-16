Reuters with the update, citing "several people familiar with the matter", unnamed:

The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three U.S. companies -- KLA Corp , Lam Research Corp (LRCX.O) and Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O),

Some of the sources said the regulations would likely include additional actions against China. The restrictions could also be changed and the rules published later than expected.

---

Here is the link with much more