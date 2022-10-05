Prior was +132K (revised to +185K)

Annual pay up 7.8%

This number is basically right on expectations and show an economy that's treading water along with demographics.

This number is basically right on expectations and show an economy that's treading water along with demographics.

"There are signs that people are returning to the labor market. We're in an interim period where we're going to continue to see steady job gains. Employer demand remains robust and the supply of workers is improving--for now," said Nela Richardson

Chief Economist at ADP.

Much of the jobs growth was concentrated in 'trade, transportation and utilities' which were up 147K followed by 'professional and business services' at +57K. The drags were 'information' at -19K and 'financial activities' at -16K.