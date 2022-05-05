  • Prior 21.39k

US-based employers announced 24,286 cuts in April, a 14% increase from March. Of note, it is the first time this year job cuts were higher than the corresponding month a year earlier (April 2021 was 22,913). That said, so far this year, employers announced plans to cut 79,982 job cuts - the lowest recorded January to April total on survey record. Challenger notes that:

“Job cut plans appear to be on the rise, particularly as companies assess market conditions,  inflation  risks, and capital spending. Despite this, job openings are still at record highs. Workers who are being cut will have lots of opportunities and will likely land quickly."