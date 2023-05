Prior was 9.59m

Hires 3.9% vs 4.0% prior

Separations rate 3.7% vs 2.5% prior

Quits 2.4% vs 2.5% prior

The dollar has jumped on this report, which indicates that companies are still gung-ho to find workers. The market is pricing in a 62% chance of a June hike.

I'm not a fan of this indicator because I believe that automated hiring practices create too much noise but the Fed watches it closely and they will see this as another reason to hike.