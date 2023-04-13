spy vs spy

US Attorney General Merrick Garland says that a 21-year-old man named Jack Texeira has been arrested in connection with leaking classified information online.

He is an Air National guardsman suspected of leaking classified Pentagon documents who lived in Massachusetts.

The Washington Post report today detailed how he leaked the documents to a group of around two-dozen gamers on Discord and they spread from there. The New York Times just a few hours ago detailed how deeply US spy agencies have penetrated every part of the Russian government and military. That could backfire on the US and Ukraine if Russia can clean up the leaks. Broad US spying on allies was also detailed.

This is an interesting story but it's not a market mover.

https://mobile.twitter.com/WCVB/status/1646581173185904640