US Attorney General Merrick Garland says that a 21-year-old man named Jack Texeira has been arrested in connection with leaking classified information online.

He is an Air National guardsman suspected of leaking classified Pentagon documents who lived in Massachusetts.

The Washington Post report today detailed how he leaked the documents to a group of around two-dozen gamers on Discord and they spread Spread The spread is the difference between two things. Generally, the spread is referred to the bid and the ask spread (also called the bid and the offer), which is the difference between the price at which you can sell an asset (bid) and the price at which you can buy it (ask). Spreads ExplainedFor example, if you see that the EUR/USD pair has a bid at 1.1001 and an ask at 1.1002, that means that the spread is 1 pip or 0.0001. So, you can buy it at 1.1002 and sell it at 1.1001. The brokers you are tr The spread is the difference between two things. Generally, the spread is referred to the bid and the ask spread (also called the bid and the offer), which is the difference between the price at which you can sell an asset (bid) and the price at which you can buy it (ask). Spreads ExplainedFor example, if you see that the EUR/USD pair has a bid at 1.1001 and an ask at 1.1002, that means that the spread is 1 pip or 0.0001. So, you can buy it at 1.1002 and sell it at 1.1001. The brokers you are tr Read this Term from there. The New York Times just a few hours ago detailed how deeply US spy agencies have penetrated every part of the Russian government and military. That could backfire on the US and Ukraine if Russia can clean up the leaks. Broad US spying on allies was also detailed.

This is an interesting story but it's not a market mover.

https://mobile.twitter.com/WCVB/status/1646581173185904640