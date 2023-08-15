A beefed up equity market forecast via a note from Jefferies Group, a US investment bank/financial services company headquartered in New York City.

In summary, the equity researchers boosted their year-end target for the benchmark index, citing easing inflation, positive economic surprises and fading earnings downgrades:

Our new base case for the S&P 500 year-end target is 4500 (previously 4050)

Our bull case of 4850 (previously 4650) assumes FY24 EPS witness almost no cuts and PE of c.20x.

... bear case of 3500 remains the same factoring in a dotcom like recession

For the balance of this year, the analysts still see growth remaining slow.

I drew in those bull and bear case targets as close as my eyes and wobbly mouse would permit.