The Wall Street Journal (gated) with the report:

PepsiCo is laying off workers at the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions, a signal that corporate belt-tightening is extending beyond tech and media, according to people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Hundreds of jobs will be eliminated.

This follows the upside surprise in the US jobs numbers published last Friday:

US November non-farm payrolls +263K vs +200K expected

The Pepsi news muddies the waters further.

Anyone who has simple answers on the state of the globe is simply wrong.