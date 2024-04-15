On Monday at 1230 GMT, which is 0830 US Eastern time we get retail sales for AMrch 2024.

The Federal Reserve will be paying attention to assess the strength of the consumer and, in turn, the US economy. Stronger than expected will boost the case to delay rate cuts, and vice versa if its weaker than expected. It'll have implications too for Japan's Ministry of Finance (and the Bank of Japan). If sales surprises to the topside it'll spur USD/JPY buying and delay potential intervention to support the yen (at the margin).

Consensus expectations are in the table below. This snapshot is from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

For Retail sales m/m:

-0.2% to +0.6%

For Retail sales excl autos m/m:

+0.1% to +0.9%

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: