Import prices
  • Prior month import prices -0.4%. Prior month export prices -0.9%
  • Import prices, 0.0% versus -0.5% estimate
  • Import prices YoY -1.6% vs -1.4% last month
  • Export prices, -0.9% versus -0.6% estimate

Details of import prices:

  • Overall U.S. Import Prices: Unchanged in December; however, there was a 1.6% decline over the year ending in December. This marks a continuation of the trend from January 2023, where import prices haven't risen on a 12-month basis.

  • Fuel Imports:

    • In December, prices decreased by 0.3%, following larger decreases in the preceding months (6.4% in November and 3.9% in October).
    • Over the year from December 2022 to December 2023, import fuel prices fell by 9.4%.
    • Specifically, import petroleum prices dropped by 0.3% in December, with a 4.0% decline over the past 12 months.
    • Import natural gas prices, however, increased by 0.3% in December, despite a substantial 61.9% fall over the past year.

  • All Imports Excluding Fuel: Prices remained unchanged in December. The year ended with a 0.8% decrease in nonfuel import prices.

  • Foods, Feeds, and Beverages: A slight decline of 0.1% in December, primarily due to a 2.4% decrease in fish and shellfish prices.

  • Nonfuel Industrial Supplies and Materials: There was a 0.4% increase in December, the largest monthly rise since December 2022, mainly driven by higher metals prices.

  • Finished Goods:

    • Mixed trends were observed in December.
    • Capital goods prices edged down by 0.1%.
    • Prices for import automotive vehicles slightly increased by 0.1%.
    • Import consumer goods prices remained unchanged.

Details of export prices:

  • Overall Decrease in Export Prices: The U.S. export price index decreased by 0.9% in December, marking the third consecutive monthly decline and the smallest 12-month drop since February 2023. This follows a pattern of declines starting in June 2023, with a total 3.2% fall over the past year.

  • Agricultural Exports:

    • Decreased by 0.6% in December, reversing a 0.1% increase in November.
    • Significant price drops in soybeans, other oilseeds, corn, meat, and nuts, despite an increase in fruit prices.
    • Yearly decline of 8.9%, primarily driven by lower prices for corn, soybeans, wheat, and vegetables.

  • Nonagricultural Exports:

    • Experienced a 0.9% decline in December, continuing the trend from the previous two months.
    • Year-over-year, there was a 2.4% decrease from December 2022 to December 2023.
    • Decrease in nonagricultural industrial supplies and materials and nonagricultural foods prices.

  • Nonagricultural Industrial Supplies and Materials:

    • Fell by 2.3% in December, the largest one-month drop since a 5.0% decrease in May.
    • This decline was largely driven by lower fuel prices.

  • Finished Goods:

    • Mixed trends, with most categories showing price increases in December.
    • Consumer goods prices rose by 0.3%, driven by higher prices for coins, gems, jewelry, and collectables.
    • Automotive vehicle prices increased by 0.2%, led by a 0.6% rise in passenger car prices.
    • Prices for export capital goods remained unchanged after a slight decrease in November.