Prior was +263K Unemployment rate 3.5% vs 3.7% expected Prior unemployment rate 3.7% Participation rate 62.3% vs 62.1% prior (was 63.4% pre-pandemic) U6 underemployment rate 6.5% vs 6.7% prior Average hourly earnings +0.3% m/m vs +0.4% expected (prior +0.6%, revised to +0.4%) Average hourly (prior +5.1%, revised to +4.8%) +4.6% y/y vs +5.0% expected earnings
Earnings
A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share prices, while unexpectedly bad earnings can risk declines in share prices. Using Earnings to Better Inform Investment DecisionsMany analysts also use other measures such as earnings per share (EPS) as a way to compare the earnings of multiple companies.EPS is calculated by the remaining earnings leftover for shareholders, divided by the number of shares outstanding. This is a more fine-tuned measure for investors and analysts given each company has a different number of shares owned by the public.Only comparing companies' existing earnings does not accurately indicate how much money each company has for each of its shares over a specific period.As a result, EPS is routinely used to make better-informed comparisons and forecasts.In the US, all companies are obligated to report quarterly earnings to the public, which informs on the state of any publicly traded company. These events are very monitored and important, especially for large corporations.In addition, several companies are used as barometers for the state of the overall market or US economy, lending further weight to these metrics.Ultimately, earnings are an integral element of the US stock market and ensure companies disclose their financials in ways that do not leave investors or the public in the dark.
Read this Term Average weekly hours 34.4 vs 34.4 expected Change in private payrolls 220K vs +180K expected Change in manufacturing payrolls +10K vs +10K expected Household survey +717K vs -186K prior Birth-death adjustment -56K Full report
USD/JPY was trading at 134.42 just ahead of the data but down to 134.15 afterwards.
The market is focused on the wage data rather than the headline but I'm not sure that's the right take. The terminal Fed top is down to 5.03% from 5.05% before the release and the odds of just 25 bps on Feb 1 are up to 66.7% from 60% pre-release.
I was watching the household survey number closely in this one because it's been badly lagging the establishment number for months. But instead of the establishment number going lower, the household number went much higher. I just can't see the US consumer slowing down this year with employment so strong and consumer still sitting on $0.9 trillion in excess savings.
