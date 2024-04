Empire manufacturing index for April

Prior -20.9

Empire Manufacturing -14.3 versus -20.9 last month

New orders -16.2 versus -17.2 last month

Prices paid 33.7 versus 28.7 last month

Prices received 16.9 versus 17.8 last month

Number of employees -5.1 versus -7.1 last month

Average work week -10.6 versus -10.4 last month

Shipments -14.4 versus -6.9 last month

Unfilled orders -10.1 versus -10.9 last month

Delivery times -7.9 versus -4.0 last month

6 months forward-looking indices:

general business conditions 16.7 versus 21.6 last month

new orders 17.9 versus 29.3 last month.

Prices paid 40.4 versus 35.6 last month.

Prices received 29.2 versus 32.7 last month.

Number of employees 4.5 versus 18.3 last month.

Average employee work week -4.5 versus 14.9 last month.

Capital expenditures 6.7 versus 11.9 last month.

Technology spending 2.2 versus 5.9 last month.

Shipments 21.8 versus 33.7 last month.

Unfilled orders 0.0 versus 9.9 last month.

Delivery time -3.4 versus 6.9 last month.

Inventories -11.2 versus 5.0 last month.

Richard Deitz of the New York Fed said:

“Manufacturing activity continued to contract in New York State in April, and employment continued to decline. Optimism about the outlook for future business conditions remained subdued.”

Overall, the weakness continues from the manufacturing sector in the state.

