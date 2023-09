The headline here sounds more dramatic than it was. US equities opened soft and then there was some modest buying to bring them back to unchanged, then late they slumped again to just below the opening lows.

S&P 500 down 0.4%

DJIA -0.6%

Russell 2000 -2.0%

Nasdaq Comp -0.1%

Toronto TSX Comp -0.5%

Should we be worried about the drop in the Russell 2000?