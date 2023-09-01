Closing changes:
- S&P 500 +0.2%
- DJIA +0.3%
- Nasdaq Comp flat
- Russell 2000 +1.0%
- Toronto TSX Comp +1.2%
Weekly:
- S&P 500 +2.5%
- DJIA +1.4%
- Nasdaq Comp +3.2%
- Russell 2000 +3.6%
- Toronto TSX Comp +3.5%
There were some larger divergences with energy leading the way today behind a 2.0% rise in the XLE ETF. Banks were also strong to help pace the gain in the Russell 2000.
The weekly chart sets up a showdown with the July high but we'll have to wait until Tuesday as North American markets are closed for a holiday.