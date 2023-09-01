SPX weekly chart

Closing changes:

S&P 500 +0.2%

DJIA +0.3%

Nasdaq Comp flat

Russell 2000 +1.0%

Toronto TSX Comp +1.2%

Weekly:

S&P 500 +2.5%

DJIA +1.4%

Nasdaq Comp +3.2%

Russell 2000 +3.6%

Toronto TSX Comp +3.5%

There were some larger divergences with energy leading the way today behind a 2.0% rise in the XLE ETF. Banks were also strong to help pace the gain in the Russell 2000.

The weekly chart sets up a showdown with the July high but we'll have to wait until Tuesday as North American markets are closed for a holiday.