A bounce earlier today took the S&P 500 to 3873. We're 9 points below that now and 27 points above the low. If it can get into the post-opening gap, there could be some follow-through.

Lots of eyes are on the WSJ because we're now right around the time when the June FOMC leak hit. For now though, there's no news and there's not much happening in bonds or FX.

SPX intraday