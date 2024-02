S&P 500 futures have turned higher in the past hour, climbing from flat levels to +0.35%. The index closed at a record high of 5087 yesterday, fuelled by a 16% gain in Nvidia. Shares of the chipmaker are once again driving gains today, with shares up $20, or 2.5%, to $805 in the premarket.

SPX futures

There is some FOMO kicking in. This is looking like a market that wants a bubble and if that's what it wants, that's what it's going to get.