- Prior month unchanged
- Business inventories 0.4% vs 0.4% estimate and Unchanged last month
- Retail inventories 0.4% vs 0.3% last month (revised from 0.4% previously reported)
Details
Sales:
- Total value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments in February was estimated at $1,866.5 billion.
- This represents an increase of 1.6% from January 2024 and a 1.0% rise from February 2023.
Inventories:
- Manufacturers’ and trade inventories in February were estimated at $2,567.5 billion.
- Inventories were up 0.4% from January 2024 and 1.0% from February 2023.
Inventories/Sales Ratio:
- The ratio of total business inventories to sales was 1.38 at the end of February.
- This is a slight increase from the February 2023 ratio of 1.37.