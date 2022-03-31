PCE core inflation
  • Prior was +5.2% y/y
  • PCE core MoM +0.4% vs +0.4% expected
  • Prior MoM +0.5%
  • Deflator YoY +6.4% vs +6.7% expected
  • Prior deflator YoY +6.1%
  • Deflator MoM +0.6% vs +0.6% prior

Consumers spending and income for February:

  • Personal income +0.5% vs +0.5% expected. Prior month +0.0%
  • Personal spending +0.2% vs +0.5% expected. Prior month -0.2%
  • Real personal spending -0.4% vs +2.2% prior

Stock  futures  ticked higher after the  inflation  data as it's cooler than expected. I suspect there were some extra worries after yesterday's German inflation data blew out the consensus. The dollar is little changed. Of course, all this is before the Ukraine war so it's old news in a sense.