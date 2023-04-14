- US import versus -0.6% versus -0.1% expected. The prior month was revised higher to 0.2% from -0.1% previously reported
- US export prices -0.3% versus -0.1% expected. The prior month was revised higher to 0.4% from 0.2% previously reported
- import prices a year on year -4.6% versus -1.0% last month. That is the largest YoY decline since the index fell -6.3% in May 2020
the import price decline was the largest 1-month decline since November 2022.
Import fuel prices declined 2.9 percent in March following a 5.7-percent drop the previous month.
Import prices for finished goods -0.3% which was the largest monthly decline since June 2022. Consumer goods fell -0.3% YoY the first YoY decline since July 2020
Export prices declined for the first month since December 2022
Prices for US exports decreased -4.8% for the year which is the largest decline since -6.7% in May 2019 and May 2020.
The number is another good inflation number.
