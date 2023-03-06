The major US stock indices are extending higher. The broader indices bottomed on Thursday. Gains today will represent the third day in a row of higher closes.
The snapshot market 15 minutes into the opening is a showing:
- Dow Industrial Average of 56.60 points or 0.17%
- S&P up 12.31 points or 0.30%
- NASDAQ index of 49.02 points or 0.42%
In the US debt market, yields are lower but off their lowest levels:
- two year yield 4.860%, -0.2 basis points. The low yield reached 4.825% earlier today
- five year yield 4.235% -1.8 basis points. The low yield reached 4.205%.
- 10 year yield 3.947%, -1.5 basis points. The low yield reached 3.905%.
- 30 year yield 8.874%, -1.2 basis points. The low yield reached 3.826%.
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading down $3.58 or -0.20% at $1852.20
- Spot silver down seven cents on my 0.36% at $21.15
- WTI crude oil is down $0.74 at $79.10
- Bitcoin is trading fairly steady $22,434