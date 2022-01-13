US initial jobless claims

Initial jobs claims 230K versus 200K est. last week unrevised at 207K

4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 210.75K vs last week 204.5K

Continuing claims 1.559M versus 1.733M estimate. This was the lowest level for insured unemployment since June 2, 1973.

4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.721M vs 1.798M last week

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending January 1 were in New York (+8,812), Pennsylvania (+6,772), Connecticut (+6,020), Washington (+4,626), and Michigan (+3,923),

The largest decreases were in Missouri (-1,086), Tennessee (-674), Puerto Rico (-329), Rhode Island (-288), and New Mexico (-101).

A surprise with the initial claims (higher than expectations), and also in continuing claims which are now at lows not seen since 1973. That's a long time ago and indicative of a full employment (or near full employment) picture.

US stocks are trading higher after the PPI and and claims data:

Dow industrial average is up 100 points

S&P index is up nine points

NASDAQ index is up 30 points

The US debt market:

two year, 0.91% up 1.4 basis points

five year 1.519%, up 2.2 basis points

10 year 1.746%, up 1.0 basis point

30 year 2.088%, +0.2 basis points