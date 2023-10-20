Bloomberg reports that the US and Europe are pressing Israel to delay an invasion of Gaza because they hope to win hostage releases and proceed with negotiations.

This news has led to selling in oil and a boost in risk assets.

Here is the report.

"US and European governments have been putting pressure on Israel to delay its ground invasion of Gaza to buy time for secret talks underway via Qatar to win the release of hostages held by Hamas, according to people familiar with the efforts," it says.

There are reports of more than 200 hostages in Gaza and the report says there are 'more than 20 hostages' who are teenagers or young children.