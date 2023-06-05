White House:
- US is seeing increasing level of aggressiveness by China's military
- US prepared to address growing aggressiveness
- US once to see Beijing justify what it is doing with increased military intercepts
- Both recent Chinese intercepts occurred in international space
- It won't be long before someone gets hurt
- US will continue to operate in international air and sea space
- US urges China to make better decisions
Geopolitical risk with China - like the risk from Russia's invasion of Ukraine - can have many levels that certainly upset the apple cart. Speaking of which Apple is one of the companies at risk from China's aggressiveness. Apple's WWDC23 is continuing. The introduction of the VR headset has not been presented yet.
Apple shares are up $1.76 or 0.97% at $182.69.
Overall market levels show:
- Dow industrial average -111 points or -0.33%
- S&P index up to points or 0.05%
- NASDAQ index of 30 points or 0.23%