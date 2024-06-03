ICYMI, I posted this info during the Asian session on Monday:

If you'd like to grab the range of estimates and why they are important, check out that link.

However, if you just want the numbers, the consensus median is in the screenshot below, while the ranges:

For the ISM data point, the range of expectations is showing:

minimum 48.7 to maximum of 50.5

Construction spending will also be of some interest, the range is:

-0.5 to +0.5%