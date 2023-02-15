Retail sales control (ex autos, gas and building materials)

Prior was -1.1%

Ex autos +2.3% vs +0.8% expected

Prior ex autos -1.1%

Control group +1.7% vs +0.8% expected

Prior control group -0.7%

Ex autos and gas +2.6% vs -0.7% prior

Gasoline stations % m/m vs % prior

Electronics and appliance stores % vs -1.1% m/m prior

Furniture stores % vs -2.5% m/m prior

Restaurants % vs +0.0% m/m prior

The December reading was surprisingly bad but great weather in January had many leading towards a beat, with Bank of America leading the way in forecasting +2.6% in the control group. The US dollar is higher on the headlines.