- Prior was -1.1%
- Ex autos +2.3% vs +0.8% expected
- Prior ex autos -1.1%
- Control group +1.7% vs +0.8% expected
- Prior control group -0.7%
- Ex autos and gas +2.6% vs -0.7% prior
- Gasoline stations % m/m vs % prior
- Electronics and appliance stores % vs -1.1% m/m prior
- Furniture stores % vs -2.5% m/m prior
- Restaurants % vs +0.0% m/m prior
The December reading was surprisingly bad but great weather in January had many leading towards a beat, with Bank of America leading the way in forecasting +2.6% in the control group. The US dollar is higher on the headlines.