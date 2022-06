The US and Japan are planning 2+2 economic talks in Washington DC

July 29

In the context here 2 + 2 refers to the meeting being attended by foreign and trade ministers from Japan and the secretaries of state and commerce from the US side.

The "two-plus-two" is a new sort of framework for talks. The meeting has been in the works since at least January. Talks will cover economic issues, trade & economic security,

I guess jargon serves a purpose.

Kishida and Biden earlier this year: