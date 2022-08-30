The major US stock indices are closing lower for the 3rd consecutive day.

The final numbers are showing:

Looking at the 11 sectors of the S&P index:

  • energy -3.36%
  • materials -1.71%
  • industrials -1.48%
  • utilities -1.47%

The best of the losers included:

  • financials -0.42%
  • healthcare -0.66%
  • communications -0.79%
  • consumer staples at -0.99%