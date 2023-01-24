The major US indices are closing the day with mixed results. After two days of oversize gains in the NASDAQ with gains of over 2% on each day, the NASDAQ lost -0.27%. The Dow was the outperformer and the S&P was down but only by a small amount.

The final numbers showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average rose 104.40 points or 0.31% at 33733.95
  • S&P index fell -2.88 points or -0.07% at 4016.94
  • NASDAQ index fell -30.13 points or -0.27% at 11334.28
  • Russell 2000 fell -5.15 points or -0.27% at 1885.61

With the first month of the year coming toward a close (with a week left):

  • Dow Industrial Average is up 1.77%
  • S&P index is up 4.62%
  • NASDAQ index is up 8.29%