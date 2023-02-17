The major US stock indices are trading lower, but all of their premarket lowest levels. The 10 year yield moved to the highest level since November 10, 2022 as industry markets reacted to the more hawkish fed comments of the late. Fed's Meister and Bullard both didn't rule out stomping for a 50 basis point hike at the next meeting. Those comments have also hurt US equities

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow Industrial Average -68.70 points or -0.20% at 33628.16
  • S&P index -20.06 points or -0.49% at 4070.36
  • NASDAQ index -71.28 points or -0.60% at 11784.56
  • Russell 2000-2.27 points or -0.12% at 1939.93

looking at the US debt market, the:

  • two year yield 4.67% +0.5 basis points
  • five year yield 4.088% +4.0 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.84% +4.1 basis points
  • 30 year yield 3.938% +3.5 basis points