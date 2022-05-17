The major US stock indices are opening higher after retail sales came in about as expected with the control group (a feed into GDP) showing stronger growth. The hopes for a China reopening is also good news at least for growth, but for inflation, it may not be. The markets have been able to digest the typical bearish comments from Fed's Bullard. The Fed Chair Powell will speak to inflation later today (2 PM).

For now, the stocks have a solid gains across the board.

The snapshot of the market currently shows:

Home Depot reporting better earnings today which is helping the Dow industrial average. There stock is up $10.21 or 3.45%

A snapshot of other markets shows:

In the US debt market, the yields are trading higher:

  • 2 year 2.665%, +9.7 basis points
  • 5 year 2.927% +10.7 basis points
  • 10 year 2.964% +8.3 basis points
  • 30 year 3.153% +7.0 basis points