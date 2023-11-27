The major US stock indices are trading marginally lowers the US stock trading get underway

Dow Industrial Average average is trading down -42.0-0.12% at 35349

S&P index is trading down 12.35 points or -0.27% at 4547.10

NASDAQ index is trading -44 points are -0.32% at 14205.89

Looking at the US debt market, yields are trading a lower:

2 year yield 4.939% -1.9 basis points

5 year yield 4.468% -3.4 basis points

10 year yield 4.450% -3.5 basis points

30 year yield 4.589% -2.7 basis points

Looking at other markets: