The major US stock indices are trading marginally lowers the US stock trading get underway
- Dow Industrial Average average is trading down -42.0-0.12% at 35349
- S&P index is trading down 12.35 points or -0.27% at 4547.10
- NASDAQ index is trading -44 points are -0.32% at 14205.89
Looking at the US debt market, yields are trading a lower:
- 2 year yield 4.939% -1.9 basis points
- 5 year yield 4.468% -3.4 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.450% -3.5 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.589% -2.7 basis points
Looking at other markets:
- Crude oil is trading down $0.36 at $75.16
- Gold is trading up $9.53 or 0.48% at 2011.74
- Silver is trading at $0.42 or 1.73% at $24.73
- Bitcoin is trading below the $37,000 level at $36,847