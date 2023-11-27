The major US stock indices are trading marginally lowers the US stock trading get underway

  • Dow Industrial Average average is trading down -42.0-0.12% at 35349
  • S&P index is trading down 12.35 points or -0.27% at 4547.10
  • NASDAQ index is trading -44 points are -0.32% at 14205.89

Looking at the US debt market, yields are trading a lower:

  • 2 year yield 4.939% -1.9 basis points
  • 5 year yield 4.468% -3.4 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.450% -3.5 basis points
  • 30 year yield 4.589% -2.7 basis points

Looking at other markets:

  • Crude oil is trading down $0.36 at $75.16
  • Gold is trading up $9.53 or 0.48% at 2011.74
  • Silver is trading at $0.42 or 1.73% at $24.73
  • Bitcoin is trading below the $37,000 level at $36,847