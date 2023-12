Prior +0.3%

Market index 181.1 vs 176.1 prior

Purchase index 144.5 vs 144.9 prior

Refinance index 373.3 vs327.8 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.17% vs 7.37% prior

Mortgage applications pick up as rates fall, with the increase in the past week owing to a jump in refinancing activity - which offsets a mild drop in purchases.